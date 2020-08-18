Is it safer for kids to learn online or on campus? Here’s what a pediatrician says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents may soon have to decide if they want their student to continue learning at home online or go back to the classroom for in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit KXAN’s SET FOR SCHOOL page for all the latest coverage on education during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Even though there’s so many reasons why we need our kids in school, the risks to the children, to teachers and to families at this point outweigh the benefits of being in the classroom environment,” said Dr. Stanley Spinner.

He leads a team of doctors as the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Texas Children’s Pediatrics.

Spinner says the COVID-19 positivity rate should help guide parents when faced with a choice of in-person or online learning.

“Many experts recommend waiting until the positivity rate falls to 5%. Each state can set their own requirements, with some states using much higher rates.”

If the positivity rate is low, Spinner says social distancing and mandatory face masks are needed when kids go back to campus — but it doesn’t mean they can’t bring home the virus to adults.

“Absolutely yes, for children 10 and above, we have very good data that suggests the fact that children can transmit the virus to others as easily as adults.”