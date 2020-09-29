In-person vs. virtual learning: How many kids are going back to school in Central Texas districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As area schools reopen campuses, KXAN reached out to roundup how many students are going back in-person and how many students are choosing to stay virtual by district.

Here is a break down of the numbers from school districts across Central Texas. This story will be updated as more responses roll in.

Bastrop ISD

As of Sept. 28: In-person—6,015 (53%), Remote—5,294 (47%)

Burnet CISD

As of Sept. 28: In-person—2,477 (80%), Remote—608 (20%)

Dripping Springs ISD

As of Sept. 28: In-person—4,517 (63%), Remote—2,657 (37%)

Eanes ISD

As of Sept. 28: In-person—4,122 (52%), Remote—3,832 (48%)

Hays CISD

As of Sept. 28: In-person—9,239 (46%), Remote—11,000 (54%)

Liberty Hill ISD