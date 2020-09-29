In-person vs. virtual learning: How many kids are going back to school in Central Texas districts

Set for School

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As area schools reopen campuses, KXAN reached out to roundup how many students are going back in-person and how many students are choosing to stay virtual by district.

Here is a break down of the numbers from school districts across Central Texas. This story will be updated as more responses roll in.

Bastrop ISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—6,015 (53%), Remote—5,294 (47%)

Burnet CISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—2,477 (80%), Remote—608 (20%)

Dripping Springs ISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—4,517 (63%), Remote—2,657 (37%)

Eanes ISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—4,122 (52%), Remote—3,832 (48%)

Hays CISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—9,239 (46%), Remote—11,000 (54%)

Liberty Hill ISD

  • As of Sept. 28: In-person—3,645 (67%), Remote—1,828 (34%)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss