AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, the University of Texas at Austin reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases in students Wednesday, a significant jump from the 17 reported the day prior.

Also for Wednesday, Travis County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases. On the surface, it appears that 71% of the county's COVID-19 cases for the day came UT, but that may not be the case. Austin Public Health said while all cases in the county, including those at UT, are included in total case counts, the agency can't necessarily tell when the UT cases showed up in counts.