Here is how some Central Texas school districts will handle subs during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teachers have spent months preparing for what school will look like during a pandemic, learning how to teach students both in person and online, but what happens if a teacher has to call out and a substitute has to step in?

“They are going to be vital to our success this year,” said Blanco Independent School District Superintendent Clay Rosenbaum.

Johnson City ISD will rely on subs as well.

“That is another group that I put at being some of the most important people in our district,” said Richard Kolek, Johnson City ISD superintendent.

With many classes going online, what does that mean for subs?

“We have a pool of substitute teachers who have been going through training,” Kolek said.

In both Blanco ISD and Johnson City ISD, the majority of students have elected to return to the classroom, and that is where the subs will be.

“That is going to be a little different. We have not had to use substitutes yet, but we have had training for our substitutes,” Rosenbaum said.

Learning all the safety policies and procedures is key. In Blanco ISD, subs will be in the classrooms, but the virtual classes won’t be their focus.

“So while a sub will be covering a class for the in-person students, those remote learners will be using an asynchronous type model when we have a substitute,” Rosenbaum said. “So for our teachers that is another planning piece that has been put on their plate, is to be a little more prepared when they have to be out.”

Both Blanco ISD and Johnson City ISD tell KXAN there is currently a need for substitute teachers.