Heading back to work? Community learning spaces might be the answer for child care options

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School work is currently virtual for Austin Independent School District students, but for parents many still have to go to work and drop their kids off with a child care professional.

For parents, this can be a stressful time as many students depend on them for help.

Where can your kids go while you are at work? What if they need help navigating the virtual classroom? AISD says there is help at approved sites.

“The intention is for them to provide a space for the students to come in and support them with their online remote learning,” said Leonor Vargas, administrative supervisor of parent programs with AISD.

Austin ISD calls the facilities “community learning spaces.” They don’t run them, but they are helping the organizations who do.

“We have a lot of young children, especially in the Pre-K to middle school grades, that need to have supervision and support to access that online learning,” said Cathy McHorse, VP of Success by 6 with United Way for Greater Austin.

McHorse says parents can access the Texas Child Care Portal to find a space near them.

“The staff there have background checks and specific training for supporting children and keeping them healthy and safe,” McHorse said.

Austin ISD is helping train caregivers on the technology the district is using.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to access their online portal “Let’s Talk” or call (512) 886-6434.