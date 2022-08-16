HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will have a school police force of 15 officers to patrol all 26 schools.

“We have two school resource officers at each high school, one at each of the middle schools,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright.

New this school year, Hays CISD expanded the district police department to hire more school resource officers at elementary schools.

The increased police presence is intended to respond to school emergencies faster.

“Then we are sectoring the district, so each of the three additional ones for elementary patrol can respond to any of the buildings in their zone within about two minutes,” said Wright.

New safety measures also include audits and checking to making sure all external doors at all 26 campuses are functioning properly.

“We are also renumbering, so we have a common language with first responders, so everyone will be able to get in and go to the most efficient entrance based on that numbering system.”

Wright said the plan will work if everyone works together.

“If we do our part and keep the door shut, we can have somebody there instantaneously,” said Wright in response to the district’s emergency plan to keep students and staff safe.