Fredericksburg ISD reports 4 active COVID-19 cases; 40 people quarantined as a result

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Fredericksburg Independent School District is reporting four active COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the district.

One of the positive cases involves a person who was present at Fredericksburg Primary, Elementary and Middle Schools.

FISD said it sent out a notice to staff and families.

“We are providing this general notice in an abundance of caution and to be transparent with all who may have entered this facility,” the notice said.

As a result, 40 individuals are having to quarantine, according to FISD, due to possible exposure to a confirmed case.

The district said daily cleanings have been in place since the exposures and a thorough sanitation process was implemented where the people were present. FISD has also posted its case numbers on its website home page.

FISD reminds staff and students to wear face coverings in common areas and around others, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing and to screen symptoms daily before entering district facilities.