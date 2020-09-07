Even with remote learning, AISD crossing guards will be out to help students this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While most school districts are starting the year virtually, the City of Austin wants to remind drivers to stay alert for crossing guards and school zones over the next week.

Austin ISD is opening with four weeks of remote learning, but students who are unable to access classes remotely can walk and bike to school. For the next week, crossing guards will be at their posts for AISD schools to allow students to get to school safely. School zone flashing beacons will also be in effect at this time.

The City says, on Sept. 14, any posts that students are still using will remain open until AISD begins its reopening of schools on Oct. 6.

All crossing guards have been provided with masks, hand sanitizer, distance markers and additional training about COVID-19 safety and prevention, the city says in a release.

Safe Routes reminds drivers to keep these safety tips in mind:

• Observe the speed limit and be watchful for students crossing

• Follow directions from crossing guards at crosswalks

• Stay alert for school zone flashing beacons

• Look out for no idling zones near schools

• Do not text and drive