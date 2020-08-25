Dripping Springs ISD will give option for virtual or in-person learning after first four weeks

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Dripping Springs Independent School District decided to move forward with a plan that will give parents the option of returning students to in-person classes starting on September 14.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the DSISD Board of Trustees did not take a vote to extend virtual learning as the only option in the district, meaning they will not request an additional four week extension of the remote learning transition period from the Texas Education Agency.

Dripping Springs ISD started classes on August 18, with the first four weeks of school set for virtual learning. Parents can choose either on-campus or remote learning after the first four weeks. They must stick with that choice through the end of the nine-week grading period.

DSISD Superintendent Todd Washburn told KXAN last week that the initial decision to go virtual was to make sure the school district could come up with a safety protocol, gather proper personal protective equipment, give teachers time for professional development and train custodial staff.

Before Monday’s meeting, Washburn said to KXAN that the upcoming decision would be based on the local COVID-19 impact.