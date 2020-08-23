Dripping Springs ISD to decide whether to extend virtual learning Monday

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A big decision is set for Monday for students in the Dripping Springs Independent School District.

Board members are considering whether to open up campuses after the first four weeks of virtual learning or extend online classes for another four weeks.

“For a kid like ours, it’s basically us chasing him around with an iPad, at designated times throughout the day. And it’s just not adequate whatsoever,” said Dripping Springs ISD parents Catharine and Patrick Layton.

For them, the first week of virtual learning has been tough.

The Laytons say they moved to Dripping Springs from California for the school district. Both working parents say if virtual learning is extended, one of them may have to quit their job to facilitate. (Courtesy: Layton family)

“Our son has special needs, he needs to be in a classroom he needs to have teachers with him,” said Patrick.

It’s why they’re part of a group of hundreds of parents against extending virtual learning another four weeks.

“We want to make sure we’re protecting our students. We want to make sure we’re protecting our staff,” said Dripping Springs ISD Superintendent Todd Washburn.

Washburn will give his recommendation to the board Monday.

He says the initial decision to go virtual was to make sure the school district could come up with a safety protocol, gather proper personal protective equipment, give teachers time for professional development and train custodial staff.

Now, he says, the decision will be based on the local COVID-19 impact.

Washburn did not give any indication of what his recommendation might be next week.

Tracey Silverman says even if the district allows in-person learning after the first 4 weeks, her family has decided to stick to virtual– especially because her husband has an auto-immune issue. (Courtesy: Tracey Silverman)

“I could see there being a need to extend the remote learning,” said Tracey Silverman, who is a parent to two students in the district.

Silverman says she prefers to keep her boys at home, but trusts the school district to open when it’s safe.

“Nobody wants there to be a yo-yo situation where you come to school opens, and then there’s an outbreak, and then they have to quarantine, and shut the school down,” she said.

“DSISD welcomes community input. As a board, we know it is critical that we consider all information available to us on every issue, including this one. We know that members of our community have many opinions on a variety of issues related to the pandemic, and we will continue to listen to and honor their input while always keeping the safety and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of every decision. The board will consider a recommendation from district administration on Monday regarding our next steps following the four-week remote-only period.” Carrie Kroll, DSISD Board of Trustees president

“The district has had months to get ready for this,” said Shanda DeLeon, who is also a parent to two students.

Shanda DeLeon is a swim teacher and says she had to cancel her first group lesson this week in order to help her two girls complete their first week of virtual learning. (Courtesy: Shanda DeLeon)

A district survey shows about 60% of parents want to send their kids back to campus, and DeLeon is one of them.

“I was scheduled to start working again…. Unfortunately I had to cancel that… I didn’t have anyone to facilitate the remote learning for my own kids,” she explained.

Many parents say the board shouldn’t even be considering a virtual extension at all and instead give parents a choice.

“I really think that there’s a way to harmonize those two groups, so that people that want to stay virtual can stay virtual, and people that want to be in a classroom can be in a classroom,” Catharine said.

The superintendent says he will also be discussing an option with the board to start allowing “high-academic need” students back to campus sooner than September 14.