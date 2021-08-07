Does your Austin ISD student need back-to-school shots? Here’s where to go Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Back-to-school looks different again this year, with Austin Independent School District canceling its Back-to-School BASH, which had been scheduled for Saturday at the Palmer Events Center.

Generally, students in need can get backpacks filled with school supplies at the event. Instead, more than 17,000 backpacks have been straight sent to individual schools this year. But even with the cancellation, Austin ISD is still holding one important event for returning students: its back-to-school shots clinic, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The clinic is being held at AISD’s Performing Arts Center located at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Free shuttles for back-to-school shots are running to and from the PAC until 1:30 p.m. at the following Austin sites:

Dobie Middle School, 1200 E. Rundberg Lane Webb Middle School, 601 E. St. Johns Ave. Guerrero Thompson Elementary School, 102 E. Rundberg Lane Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell St. Akins Early College High School, 10701 S. First St. Central Office, 4000 S. I-H 35 Frontage Rd. Covington Middle School, 3700 Convict Hill Road Palm Elementary School, 7601 Dixie Drive Small Middle School, 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Students 14 and older can receive all required back-to-school immunizations, while those 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also being offered at the clinic for students 18 or older.

No reservations are necessary, however AISD is asking for students to bring along an immunization record, if possible. Masks are required at the shots clinic. A parent or guardian must be present.