Del Valle ISD will count on teachers to keep students engaged in the virtual classroom

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — As classes move online, it can be difficult to keep students engaged in their virtual classrooms.

The plan for Del Valle Independent School District is to monitor online classes to make sure students learn and stay engaged.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can do to give your kids the best remote experience we can,” said Kerry Gain, Del Valle ISD chief academic officer.

Keeping students engaged and learning in a virtual world can be a tall task though.

“There is concern about their academic progress, and that is probably one of our biggest challenges,” Gain said.

Del Valle ISD will start the year in the virtual classroom. They will rely on teachers to keep students focused in a system that will offer live and asynchronous learning.

“About the middle of the day, we are going to see who was engaged in the morning and we have a team at every campus that will start making phone calls that afternoon,” Gain said.

The idea is to connect with the kids on a personal level to draw them back in.

Teachers will also will be learning how to monitor the live classes, sometimes what looks like a frozen screen might actually just be a picture of a student who is not participating.

“When it looks like something has gone still or when a sound comes across that is not quite jiving with what should be happening,” Gain said. “They have some strategy and tricks to reconnect the kids and bring them back into the fold.”

The district is helping teachers make sure students take an active part in the online lessons.

The district said in 2018-19 they had 23 students drop out, while the numbers have not been posted on the state website for last year, Del Valle ISD says they expect to see similar numbers for last year.