Del Valle ISD school nurses take contact tracing course offered by Johns Hopkins University

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The role of school nurse is expanding amid the pandemic, and at Del Valle ISD, they’re learning a new set of skills for this year.

“We have to be able to adapt to every situation we are given,” said Kathleen Stanton, director of health services at Del Valle ISD.

Stanton and her team of nurses will now not only deal with bumps and bruises or a tummy ache, but also if a student or teacher shows signs of COVID-19.

“It is interesting how we are going to keep everyone healthy, but we are learning and it is a process,” Stanton said.

School nurses in Del Valle ISD have been training specifically on what to do if someone is showing signs of COVID-19.

“They would be sent to the health room and the nurse would do an assessment upon arrival and if it is noted that they do have symptoms we will put them in an isolation room,” said Stanton.

The training goes much more in-depth, as nurses have also been taking an online course in contact tracing from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Parents will also be able to opt into a telemedicine call for their kids where a physician can further assess their symptoms.

“The sooner we can get those completed the sooner we will know if someone was been exposed,” Stanton said.

Every school in Del Valle ISD has nursing personnel on campus that are trained to deal with COVID-19.

Stanton says they will also hold a virtual meeting for the rest of the district about safety and new policies.