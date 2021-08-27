DATA: How many COVID-19 cases are there in local and statewide schools?

Josefina Median wears a mask as she cleans a classroom at Wylie High School Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wylie, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the 2021-22 school year underway, KXAN is keeping track of the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Texas public schools.

The Texas Department of State Health Services updates statewide data each Friday. As of the week ending August 22, a total of 27,744 COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff so far this school year.

The interactive chart below shows the breakdown of cases by week, dating back to August 2020.

Several school districts across Texas have implemented mask mandates. KXAN is keeping track of which districts require masks here.

According to DSHS data, a total of 221,938 cases were reported in the 2020-21 school year. Of those, 148,197 cases were students, and 73,741 were staff members.

Local school districts

The chart and table below show the number of cases reported in several of the largest local districts. The numbers come directly from dashboards that are updated by each district. Some districts update numbers daily, while others update once per week.

Pflugerville ISD only shows a total number of cases and does not break down by student vs. staff. For this reason, KXAN has classified cases in this district as “unspecified.”

KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19 data in Texas. Check out the latest statewide stats here. For data in Central Texas, click here.