COVID-19 causes construction delays for AISD school modernization projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has delayed some Austin ISD construction projects, but with the district looking to start virtual classes Tuesday, with an eventual return to the classroom in a few weeks, could we see schools that aren’t ready when students return?

Many Austin ISD schools are under construction with many more waiting for improvements.

“Modernization is what the heart of our bond program is about,” said Drew Johnson, Austin ISD’s director of planning and project controls. He says despite some setbacks, the schools will be ready.

AISD’s 2017 bond program looks to address school technology needs and transportation, but it will also allow the district to build new schools and upgrade others.

When you add a pandemic to the mix, there can be setbacks.

“We certainly have had some delays due to COVID,” Johnson said. “Be it materials, labor issues, the whole market, the whole world is going through an upheaval in this.”

Dr. Nathan Steenport says he is ready to get the year started, but he did have concerns.

“It was obviously very worrisome to be back around spring break when COVID came down and thinking ‘Oh my gosh, is this going to hold up construction?'” said Steenport, who is the principal of Doss Elementary School in northwest Austin.

Johnson says having the ability to work on some of the projects with no kids around did help the district overcome some of the delays.

“The early start we got to have because the kids were away did help us a little bit, which did help us overcome the material shortages, labor shortages at the end of the day all our schools will be ready for fall,” Johnson said.

Steenport says the work done at Doss Elementary School couldn’t have come at a better time, especially as students will look to head back into the classroom in the coming weeks.

“When we do open our school to in-person teaching and learning, we do have bigger spaces,” Steenport said.

AISD will be opening three new schools this fall, including Doss. Johnson said it, Blazier Relief School and Bear Creek Elementary will be ready to go for the new school year.