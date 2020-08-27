Austin parenting expert on making the school year less stressful for kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former New York teacher, and now parenting expert at Brainly, Patrick Quinn sat down with KXAN’s Sydney Benter to talk about the upcoming school year.

Brainly is a peer-to-peer learning community for students, teachers and parents. Quinn now lives in Austin with his wife and three children—all of them school age.

To tackle virtual learning, Quinn recommends creating a designated place for your child to do work. If you don’t have extra space, have school items stored away in transportable containers for easy access.

Additionally, Quinn says parents need to talk to their kids about how and why this school year will be different, as well as develop a proper sleeping routine.