Austin ISD releases more details on which students could return first in phased-in plan

Stop sign on the side of an Austin ISD school bus (KXAN/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Phased-in learning for Austin Independent School District students is still on track to start in a little over two weeks on Oct. 5.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde announced she was submitting a waiver to the Texas Education Agency that would extend online learning for another four weeks.

In an email newsletter sent to parents Friday, the district said it will continue to offer a 100% virtual learning option for as long as the TEA allows, but will also give an on-campus option for those who want to return in person.

Starting Oct. 5, campuses will start at 25% capacity, the newsletter said.

“This means that if the amount of students who want to return is less than or equal to 25% of building capacity, then all students who wish to return, may do so,” AISD said in the newsletter.

However, if the amount of students wanting to return is more than 25%, then certain students will have to be prioritized, AISD said. Those prioritized students allowed back on campus are outlined as:

Oct. 5-9, 25% capacity

Elementary: Pre-K3, Pre-K4, Kindergarten

Middle: 6th grade

High: 9th grade

Students receiving the following specialized services: life skills, social behavior skills, SCORES, early childhood special education and/or auditory/deaf education

Children of staff, with the children returning to the school at which they are enrolled

Those born outside of the U.S. who are in their first year of enrollment in U.S. schools

Siblings of students in prioritized groups for this week

Oct. 12-16, 25% capacity

Elementary: 1st and 2nd grades

Middle: 7th grade

High: 10th grade

Students receiving the following specialized services: resource, dyslexia, 504, speech

Siblings of students in prioritized groups for this week

Oct. 21-25, 50% capacity

Elementary: 3rd and 4th grade.

Middle: 8th grade.

High: 11th grade.

Those born outside of the United States who are in their second or third year of enrollment in U.S. schools.

Siblings of students in prioritized groups for this week.

Oct. 26-30, 50% capacity

Elementary: 5th grade (6th when applicable)

High: 12th

Siblings of students in prioritized groups for this week

AISD has compiled a document listing each school’s capacities at 25%, 50% and 75%. You can access it online.

Additional information on how phased-in learning with look can be found in an “Open for Learning” video the district released Tuesday.

Parents with questions or concerns can reach out to their school’s campus using Let’s Talk.