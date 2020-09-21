Austin ISD parents have more time to decide on in-person learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents of students in the Austin Independent School District will have a few more days to decide whether they want to send their kids back to campus for in-person learning.

The district tells KXAN parents now have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to submit their surveys.

A spokeswoman for Austin ISD tells KXAN the district will continue refining what its in-person learning will look like as it continues to receive survey results. Almost a week ago, the district released a video showing parents the basics of what they can expect.

A statement from the school district reads:

“Austin ISD has outlined reopening plans for our students and staff at both the elementary and secondary levels and will continue refining our plans as we receive feedback from our community. All reopening planning will have health and safety as the top priority. Families can be assured that AISD is working diligently to prepare for a safe return to in-person learning for all who choose to come onto campus.“

