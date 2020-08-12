Austin ISD parents can choose between in-person or remote learning for students on Oct. 5

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD’s new school year is set to begin Sept. 8 and learning will be held remotely for the first four weeks — then, families will have a choice: permanent in-person or remote learning for their children.

Once the all-remote first four weeks are over on Oct. 5, AISD says families will be able to choose between sending their children to campuses or to keep them home learning remotely.

Austin ISD says it will spend the weeks of Oct. 5-30 phasing-in students who will be returning for on-campus instruction. On-campus activities, according to the district, will be guided by safety measures starting on day one, including social distancing, required face coverings and having fewer students on campus each day.

Meanwhile, virtual learning will include two modes of operation: “synchronous” and “asynchronous” instruction.

Here’s what that means:

Synchronous instruction — All participants are present at the same time, live interactive classes

Asynchronous instruction — All participants don’t have to be present, instruction is self-paced, may include pr-erecorded videos with guided support

For in-campus classes, Austin ISD says possible staggered start and end times could be used for arrival/dismissal — in addition to markers and one-way traffic restrictions in hallways.

Families will be able to change their choices for their students’ location for learning as the school year goes on, the district says, and future decisions will be made based on federal, state and local governments/health conditions.

The district says that during the first four weeks students, who do not have access to technology for remote learning, will be able to access it on-campus. Additionally, throughout the year, bilingual and/or English as a Second Language instruction will be offered virtually.

In its plan, the district says: