Austin ISD Board set to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols before students head back to class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just over a week before children in Austin Independent School District return to the classroom, the district’s Board of Trustees heard from dozens of parents and staff concerned about COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike, the board held a special-called board meeting on Monday evening to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols. The meeting agenda did not list specifics, but noted that Austin Public Health officials moved the area to Stage 5 risk based guidelines last week due to the spread of the delta variant of the virus.

The meeting was called just a day after the Houston Independent School District superintendent proposed a mask mandate for all students and staff in their district — despite an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott which explicitly prohibits school districts and other government entities from requiring masks.

The Dallas Independent School District followed, announcing a mask mandate on their campuses in a news conference on Monday.

“Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students,” a DISD district statement read.

According to a recent survey sent to Austin ISD families, 80% of the more than 27,000 respondents said they planned to send their children to school wearing a mask.

Still, at least 20% responded they had no plans to do so.

Some members of the group AISD Kids First, who originally formed to support a return to in-person schooling, said their position hasn’t changed.

“We expect AISD to provide an inclusive, nurturing, in-person education. We do not feel that forcing children to violate an executive order is inclusive or nurturing. We also feel strongly that AISD should be focused on education and not healthcare. Healthcare should remain the purview of the parent or guardian,” a representative of the group told KXAN.

Meanwhile, more than four dozen parents, students and staff called into the AISD Board of Trustees special meeting on Monday night to ask for a vote in favor of a mask mandate. Many parents told the board members they recognize the “political and financial” risk of violating the executive order, but that they would support the board’s decision in spite of any backlash or repercussions from the state.

“Merely hoping that people wear masks is not enough,” one mother told the board over the phone.

Another parent said, “We need AISD to come through for us and trust us to have their back if they do so.”

Under the governor’s executive order, any government entity found to be in violation will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will be monitoring the ongoing school board meeting and will update this story as details become available.