AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday marks start of the final weekend of summer break for many students before they begin the fall semester Monday. The Austin Independent School District is one of seven districts that head back.

But for some students, the work has already started. Many have already spent weeks training as part of extra-curricular activities, with many of those practices taking place outside in the heat.

The band at Northeast Early College High School is making sure to stay cool. Putting in the hard work now will help two seniors success in their final high school performance.

“It’s really hard sometimes, you know, but you got to do what you have to do,” said student Natasha Grimaldo.

“You just got to do it. You just got to do it. You just got to like, put the work in and prepare yourself mentally,” said student Homero Perez.

The high school’s band director knows that. That’s why he reminds them to stay hydrated.

“It’s our responsibility. It’s almost — we almost feel like dads sometimes, you know, trying to take care of our children,” said Band Director Rory Guice.

The band director said they used to practice up until noon. That’s no longer an option because of how hot it is. Now they wrap up at 11 each morning.