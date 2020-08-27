A staff member at each Thrall ISD campus has tested positive for COVID-19

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Three staff members in Thrall Independent School District have tested positive for COVID-19: one person at each the elementary, middle and high school campuses.

Four other staff members and a total of 54 students have been asked to isolate after officials traced the positive cases’ contacts. The students are mostly all in one grade and are switching to virtual learning, the district said.

Thrall ISD says no students have tested positive.

The district has a series of stages laid out, with Stage 4 possibly leading to a campus shutdown and Stage 5 a possible district-wide shutdown. The elementary campus is at Stage 3, while the middle and high school are both in Stage 2, the district said.

Thrall ISD started school Aug. 10 with 75% of students learning in-person for part of the week. On Aug. 18, it reported a middle school employee had tested positive for the virus.