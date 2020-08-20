18 teachers in Georgetown ISD resign citing COVID-19; others say they are ready for in-person classes

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown Independent School District starts school Thursday, but some teachers won’t be back this year because of concerns over COVID-19.

Cooper Elementary Principal Tish Ptomey and her staff have been discussing the return to school plan all summer.

“Really wanted to just talk about what our priorities were, which were going to be student and staff safety,” Ptomey said.

They will start online for the first three weeks, but when it’s time to return to the classroom, teachers will be put on the front lines to make sure students learn, but also stay safe.

Ptomey said keeping her teachers comfortable is important.

“How do we support teachers so that they are able to support students too, and make them feel safe as well?” Ptomey said. “So it is kind of finding that balance and checking in with people and making sure they have what they need.”

Teachers like Holly Rogers, who will begin her the year online for the first few weeks, say the teachers returning to the classroom will have to have balance.

“As educators and as adults, and many of us mothers and fathers, are going to be paying attention to that safety as much as we are the education and the learning,” Rogers said.

While Rogers is ready for students to return, some teachers will take the year off.

Out of Georgetown ISD’s 944 teachers across 18 campuses, 18 resigned, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

“We have had a teacher at this time take a year off, and I totally support her and I understand her situation,” said Ptomey.

Ptomey says she has had conversations with other teachers about their concerns, some requested more personal protective equipment, but those returning will be ready for in-person classes.

“We have safety measures in place and we will follow protocols if and when we need to do that,” Ptomey said.

If an employee contracts COVID-19 and needs to quarantine, there is a federal leave act that covers them for 14 days.