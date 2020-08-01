Set for School

Skip to content
Will Texas' retirement-eligible teachers risk going back to school in a pandemic?
Video
Austin teachers union demands no in-class school until mid-November, Abbott says educators should have no safety concerns
Video
'A slap in the face,' educators association says of AG Paxton's limits on local health officials' power to close schools
Video
Austin Public Health to recommend schools open at 25% in-person capacity, at first
Video
Thousands of Austin ISD laptops are unaccounted for as a new school year approaches
Video
Texas AG Ken Paxton: Only school officials can decide to keep schools closed, not health authorities
Video
Austin ISD gives parents a look at what in-person instruction would look like
Video
Is reopening schools dangerous for senior citizens?
Can schools exclude unvaccinated students during the pandemic — even if it's against religious beliefs?
Video
Austin's top doctor recommends sending younger students back to school first
Video
'Dedicated, kind and dependable': Longtime Crockett HS custodian who died from COVID-19 had big dreams
Video
Teachers, school employees rally at State Capitol to protest Texas' school reopening plan
Video
4 weeks of virtual learning, plus option for more under new TEA guidance
Video
Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding if local health officials order it
Video
Round Rock ISD shuts down extracurricular summer activities 'until further notice'
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,060 active COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths
Video
Hays County has 2,861 active coronavirus cases, 28 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 559 active coronavirus cases, 76 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 440 active cases of coronavirus; 17 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 74 active COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 329 active cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 6 COVID-19 deaths; 82 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 23 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 43 active cases of COVID-19; 1 death
Video
Lee County confirms 42 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Video
Llano County has 30 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reports 2 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Trending Stories
AISD board to vote on delaying start of school year, 8 weeks of online class
Video
APD searching for getaway driver, identifies 3 arrested on murder charges in death of Austin ice cream man
Video
40 arrested during weekend protests in Austin
Video
Gov. Abbott: Texas school districts should decide for themselves when to start, PPE already being distributed statewide
Video
University of Texas Austin says about 45-50% of fall students choosing to attend online-only
Video
Don't Miss
'My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,' Rep. Louie Gohmert's daughter says
Video
40 arrested during weekend protests in Austin
Video
Attorney says man who claims to have shot Austin protester didn't return to scene; releases photos of damaged vehicle
Video
When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year
Video
APD searching for getaway driver, identifies 3 arrested on murder charges in death of Austin ice cream man
Video