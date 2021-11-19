Security increased at San Marcos High Friday after social media threat

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Security was increased at San Marcos High School Friday after reports of a threat toward the campus on social media Thursday evening.

SMHS Principal Denisha Presley posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday at 8:30 p.m., saying multiple students shared details on social media claiming a student made a threat toward the school.

Once administration heard of this, they contacted San Marcos Police. Presley wrote officers have been in contact with the student’s parents, and their investigation found there is no “legitimate” threat to the campus.

As a precaution, police kept an eye on the situation Thursday night, and the district said additional security was on campus Friday.

“I appreciate each of you who have contacted me directly via email, texts, phone calls and social media messages,” Presley wrote. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and your direct communication has served to assist us.”