Science teacher brings lessons from summer arctic expedition to middle school students

Terri Skinner, a science teacher at Cele Middle School in Pflugerville ISD, points out some of the photos she took while on an arctic research expedition this summer on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A science teacher at Cele Middle School is starting the new school year Thursday with a wealth of firsthand knowledge of arctic ecosystems and the changes they’re experiencing.

Terri Skinner, an eighth-grade science teacher in Pflugerville ISD, spent eight days on a research ship this summer, sailing around the Norwegian island cluster of Svalbard.

She got the chance when a utility company contacted the district to find a middle school teacher to sponsor on the trip. Skinner kept a blog while on the ship to catalog polar bear and walrus sightings, the sound an iceberg makes and an encounter with a pod of rare bowhead whales.

Former and future students kept up with the blog over the summer. Now, Skinner is ready to bring what she learned back to her students.

“I got to see this, guys. I actually saw this. I heard an iceberg, and I want you to hear an iceberg. Or, I saw a polar bear and I want you to see polar bear,” she said.

On KXAN News Today, a former student who followed her teacher’s expedition over the summer shares what it meant to her.