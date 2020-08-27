Schools deal with inappropriate content during online learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas school districts have reported students being exposed to inappropriate content while meeting and learning online.

On Thursday, Leander ISD confirmed some students heard audible “moaning sounds” as they were being let in one by one to a Glenn High School sophomore class meeting. Seconds after hearing the sounds, the meeting was ended.

There were 17 teachers in the meeting monitoring students.

“The incident is under investigation to find the source of the audio (unsure if it was a student) and follow up,” LISD said.

Earlier this week, Eanes ISD also had an issue where West Ridge Middle School students saw an icon for an inappropriate website on a teacher’s desktop. The icon itself wasn’t inappropriate, but according to a screenshot referenced “free porn videos.”

“The district is investigating and will take appropriate action,” the district said.