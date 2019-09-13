School volunteer takes lessons from brain hemorrhage that forced her to re-learn to read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Sheryl Westwick’s brain started bleeding as a sophomore in high school, it forced her to re-learn almost everything.

It also taught her the value of volunteering.

A math teacher “took her off period every day for months after the brain hemorrhage to re-teach me addition and subtraction,” Westwick said, “and my mom spent hours beyond counting sitting with me while I sounded out words helping me re-learn how to read.”

Now, Westwick is being honored for her own dedication — 24 years’ worth — to volunteering to teach kids who are struggling to learn to read in both Eanes and Austin ISDs.

The “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series is a favorite for students and Westwick. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

Westwick is one of 15 school volunteers, one from each State Board of Education district, receiving the Heroes for Children award at the board’s capitol complex office.

It’s an honor for her to receive the award, not just because it acknowledges her volunteering, but because it’s a family tradition. Her parents, Al and Carol Youens, both won the award, her dad in 2016 and her mom in 2017, for their work in schools.

“I think it’s everybody finding what their passion is, what they’re able to do, and jumping in and doing that,” she said. “There isn’t anything more rewarding than that.”

On KXAN News Today, Westwick’s nominator explains what she’s meant to students.