LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — The Lago Vista Independent School District warned parents Monday to possibly expect changes to school schedules due to a shortage of drivers.

In a letter to parents, Lago Vista ISD Superintendent Darren Webb said the district is experiencing “an extreme shortage of experienced, qualified bus drivers.”

The district said if it can’t onboard several additional qualified bus drivers and substitutes by Aug. 5, it will likely move to a three-bus route system.

That means changes to start and end times for the district’s four campuses.

Here are the bell times currently listed on each school’s website:

Here are the proposed bell times with a three-bus route system:

Route 1: Elementary/Intermediate: 7:30 a.m. to 3:01 p.m.

Route 2: Middle School or High School: 8:20 a.m. to 3:51 p.m.

Route 3: Middle School or High School: 9:10 a.m. to 4:41 p.m.

KXAN emailed the district to confirm current bell times and to get clarification on bell times for Lago Vista Middle and High Schools.

Lago Vista ISD is offering starting pay is $19.60 per hour, training and a $3,000 signing bonus for qualified applicants with prior experience.

Webb promised parents an update by Aug. 5. The district said it is 100% staffed when it comes to teacher and para-professional positions.