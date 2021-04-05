San Marcos CISD will require most students to return in-person — how does mental health factor in?

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Four San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District students have died due to mental-health related issues since the start of the pandemic.

Now, Superintendent Michael Cardona says mental health is the driving force behind SMCISD requiring most students to return to campus for in-person classes starting Monday, April 12 — when virtual learning officially ends.

Cardona said the four students who died were high school students participating in remote-learning. He added that asynchronous learning — and the pandemic in general — have taken a toll on mental health for both students and teachers.

KXAN asked to what extent mental health played a role in the four students’ deaths. We’ve also asked how the district determined mental health played a direct role and will provide updates as we get them.

While the majority of students will be required in-person, SMCISD says those who are medically exempt according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be able to continue school from home.

Students will need approved certificate documenting they’re exempt, however.

This story will be updated after KXAN news at 9 and 10 p.m. by reporter Jala Washington, with some concerns that parents have. She’ll also provide more insight from SMCID, assuring its staff made this decision with students and teachers best interests at heart.