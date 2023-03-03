SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos CISD campuses will close early on Friday for a Mental Health half-day.

The district says San Marcos High School will dismiss students at 12 p.m.

Middle schools will dismiss students at 12:15 p.m.

The district’s elementary schools as well as the Bonham Pre-K school will dismiss students at 1:30 p.m.

In a note to San Marcos CISD families posted on the district website, San Marcos CISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona thanked students, staff and the community “for the resilience displayed over the last week during very difficult times.”

Cardona asked students and staff to wear purple Friday to “show the community our Strike As One strength.”

A 11-year-old child died Feb. 24 after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Goodnight Middle School. The driver of the vehicle was identified, and no charges are expected.