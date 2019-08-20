San Marcos CISD issues laptops to all middle, high school students

Victoria Rios, 10, picks up the Chromebook that was issued to her for her 6th grade year on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

The district will also issue WiFi hot spots to students who don't have wireless access at home.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — About 4,300 students in Hays County will have their own laptops this school year as San Marcos CISD rolls out its new technology initiative to make sure every student has access to the same resources.

Middle school students started picking up their Chromebooks Monday and will continue through Wednesday. High-schoolers will get their Windows laptops the first week of school. The district starts classes Monday, Aug. 26.

The district started giving students the devices last year, but this year every secondary student across three schools will have one.

“If they want to provide a research project and possibly a student doesn’t have access to a laptop to where they collaborate through Google Hangouts, now they have the ability to do that,” said Andrew Fernandez, executive director of communications at SMCISD.

In addition to issuing laptops, the district will provide WiFi hot spots to any student without access to wireless internet service. Administrators surveyed parents and found a small percentage who did not have WiFi access at home.

