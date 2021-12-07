San Marcos CISD gives staff, students extra day off to focus on mental health

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District is extending its winter break by one day to make room for a “mental health day” for staff and students.

All district campuses and offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 17, Superintendent Michael Cardona wrote in an email.

“As Superintendent, I recognize the burden the pandemic has placed on all of us and I thank our students, employees, and families for their efforts during these unprecedented times,” Cardona said. “Please use this extra off day to rest and rejuvenate for 2022.”

That means the district’s holiday break will now run from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. Staff will return on Jan. 3 for a workday, and students come back Jan. 4.

View the district’s calendar online here.