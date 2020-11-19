San Marcos CISD gears up to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing to students

San Marcos CISD received rapid COVID-19 tests this week. Their plan is to start testing symptomatic students after Thanksgiving break. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — About 2,000 tests have been delivered, nurses trained and permission slips sent out.

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District is ready to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing starting on Nov. 30.

“If they feel like they have any COVID-19 symptoms, they’re able to walk down to the nurse’s office, take a test and get the results in about 15 minutes,” said school district spokesperson Andrew Fernandez.

The tests are part of a pilot program in partnership with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Other participating school districts include Eanes ISD and Austin ISD.

Like Austin ISD, Fernandez says San Marcos CISD will implement a phased-in approach to the antigen-based testing, starting with testing for symptomatic students and staff first.

The district is also partnering with Curative and the City of San Marcos to offer testing to asymptomatic students, families and community members at its Rattler Stadium. The goal is to quickly identify and isolate students who test positive before they can transmit the virus to others.

“You see school districts closing down, so we didn’t want to be a school district that has to shut down our campuses,” Fernandez said.

The testing is optional, and even if families have signed their permission slip, Fernandez says nurses will call them again just before administering any test.

How school nurses hope the new tests will alleviate some of their stress and how Hays CISD is taking a slightly different approach—coming up on KXAN News at 6 p.m.