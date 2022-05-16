SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Trustees with the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Monday could give workers cash payments to stick with the job.

According to the meeting notes, trustees will discuss two incentive payments for school district employees that are tied to the district calendar.

The district would issue $1,500 on Oct. 28 and $1,500 on April 28, 2023.

Workers would have to meet the following requirements:

Be employed by the district on day one of the 2022-23 school year and work on the district’s calendar.

For the October payment: must be active on Oct. 28 or given any indication they will leave before the semester ends.

For the April payment: must be active through the end of the 2022-23 service calendar or given any indication they will leave before the last school day of the 2022-23 school year.

If the worker takes the money and leaves before the last school day of the 2022-23, they will have to pay the district back in full. Employees can be excused due to health or spouse reasons, but they must get permission from the superintendent first.