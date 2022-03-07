San Marcos CISD becomes latest district to make masks optional

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District is making face coverings optional starting Tuesday.

SMCISD said mask rules were helpful during the delta and omicron surges, but now it’s aligning its guidance with public health experts’, according to the district’s announcement.

The district said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels map, Hays County is considered a low-risk county based off the number of occupied hospital beds, hospital admissions and new COVID-19 cases.

“Recommendations for low-risk counties do not include masking, just staying up to date on vaccinations and being tested if you show symptoms,” SMCISD said.

The district did point out, though, the CDC still recommends masks for unvaccinated persons.

SMCISD reiterated masks are just one layer of protection, along with staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested.

“Together we have made it through this pandemic with grace, resilience, and a strong commitment to our community,” the district said in its announcement. “The pandemic is not over, but we will continue working together to keep each other safe and to support all students.”

This week, the Austin Independent School District also went mask optional starting Monday.