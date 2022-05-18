SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos CISD board approved a 3% pay increase for teachers earlier this week, which the district said equals out to $1,700.

Starting teacher pay will also begin at $52,000 “to maintain competitive with our market peers,” SMCISD said.

Classified staff will get 5.26% of the midpoint of each employee’s pay range, and professional employees will receive 3% of the midpoint of each worker’s pay range.

To get the general pay increase, a worker must be in a paid status or on an approved leave of absence when the first payroll reflecting the increase is issued. Employees must have worked for SMCISD for at least 90 days in their respective work calendars to be eligible for the pay increase as well.

Staff who come back next school year will also receive a retention payment totaling $3,000, if they are employed by the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

That payment will be split into two checks, with half paid on Oct. 28, 2022 and the other half on April 28, 2023.