San Antonio Zoo offering virtual visits for families

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Non-essential businesses are closed throughout Texas’ major metro areas, and zoos are no exception.

But just because you can’t visit the zoo in person doesn’t mean you can’t see the animals at all. While the animals at the San Antonio Zoo are seeing few people, online they’re as popular as ever!

With its doors closed, the zoo is still offering people a peek into the lives of these captivating creatures.

CEO Tim Murrow recently announced the zoo is scheduling three Facebook Lives a day to interact with folks wondering what the animals are up to.

“We know most kids in the country are learning at home, so we’re trying to offer something for children to learn about animals, about conservation, about the importance of nature,” says Murrow.

Murrow says the response online has been positive.

“Really, people being appreciative that the animal care is still going strong here at the zoo even though we have no revenue.”