RRISD schools delayed 2 hours Thursday due to weather

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District will have a delayed start for all schools Thursday due to inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory was expanded Wednesday to include several Austin metro counties, including Travis and Williamson. The advisory goes until noon Thursday for most in Central Texas.

Classes and bus routes will begin two hours late, an announcement from the district said. RRISD listed out start times for Thursday:

Elementary School Start Time – 9:40 a.m.

Middle School Start Time – 10:20 a.m.

High School Start Time – 11:05 a.m.

Pre-K – 9:40 a.m.

ECSE – AM – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

ECSE – PM- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

First PEAR and APPLE session – 9:30 a.m.

Second and Third PEAR and Apple sessions 11:30 a.m.

After-school activities that take place after 7 p.m. Wednesday and before school Thursday morning are also canceled.

The district told parents and the RRISD community to stay updated on the district’s schedule through its website and social media accounts. If significant changes happen, RRISD said it could communicate using voice messaging, which parents will receive if they are registered for it.

The Leander Independent School District canceled events taking place after 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the weather.

The Eanes Independent School District said athletic events for Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed or canceled.