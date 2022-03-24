ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 5-2 Thursday night to reinstate Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez. The reinstatement will take effect Friday at 8 a.m.

This comes after the board chose earlier this year to hire an outside investigator to look into Azaiez’s conduct as alleged in a protective order issued by a Travis County district court. The board placed him on paid administrative leave in early January.

The school district said Thursday night the investigation into the superintendent came to a close earlier this month, and the board went over the final report in a March 8 meeting.

The board also said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t brought any criminal charges against Azaiez, and there is no longer an active investigation.

“As Board President, I am pleased to welcome back Dr. Azaiez and look forward to working together to refocus on our students and staff and to continue building a culture of excellence in Round Rock ISD,” Board President Amber Feller said in a press release.

The Texas Education Agency said it was also conducting its own separate investigation into Azaiez earlier this year. A monitor appointed by TEA last year had first recommended the school district place Azaiez on leave and contract with an external investigator to look into the allegations outlined in the court order.

RRISD said Feller plans to schedule training for the board and Azaiez soon to discuss and clarify goals and expectations.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.