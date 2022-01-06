RRISD board meets again to consider placing superintendent on leave

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Just days into the spring semester, the Round Rock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will dedicate its Thursday meeting to discuss placing Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave.

This stems from a recommendation from a monitor appointed by the Texas Education Agency. The monitor is David Faltys, a former superintendent of the Carroll Independent School District, which is about 30 miles from Dallas. He’s been assigned several duties that include making recommendations to the board, attending meetings and reporting back to the TEA on the district’s status.

Late last year, Faltys issued a memo to RRISD board members, recommending they place Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the underlying conduct of Azaiez outlined in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court.

Mary Goodrich Nix, an attorney representing Azaiez, told KXAN Monday the TEA memo was “dated and inaccurate.”

In a 7 p.m. board meeting Thursday, the board will:

Consider TEA’s recommendation to place Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation done by an external third party;

Consider engaging the services of an external investigator to conduct an investigation regarding the underlying conduct found in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court;

Discuss and consider the appointment of a temporary acting superintendent pending a search for an interim superintendent.

KXAN will attend the Thursday night meeting