RRISD among 13,000 districts affected by Pearson data breach

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District is one of 13,000 districts nationwide affected by a recent data breach at Pearson Education.

In a letter to the RRISD community, Executive Director of Technology and Information Services for the district Mark Gabehart said the breach included names, birthdays and email addresses of users between 2001 and 2016.

“At this time, Pearson does not have any evidence that this information has been misused,” Gabehart wrote.

Gabehart said in his letter the district is working with Pearson to notify anyone potentially affected by the breach and to provide them with free credit monitoring services.

Pearson Education is a third-party service provider for the district. It provides a variety of educational and assessment tools, according to its website.

In August an email account belonging to a member of the City of Austin Employees’ Retirement Systems was compromised putting the personal information of others on the system at risk. Similar to RRISD, the city worked to provide those affected with free credit monitoring services.

RRISD says anyone with questions about the breach should contact Pearson at 866-883-3309 or email them at aimsweb1request@pearson.com.