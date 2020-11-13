Round Rock trustees to discuss superintendent contract behind closed doors; Flores says he’s on his way out

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — A school board meeting agenda posted on the Round Rock Independent School District’s website stated trustees will consider the “superintendent’s resignation and voluntary separation agreement” on Friday.

Board members will discuss the agenda item during a closed session at their 4 p.m. meeting Friday, which follows the RRISD’s regular board meeting on Nov. 12.

During a specially-called board meeting on Nov. 2, trustees evaluated Dr. Steve Flores behind closed doors. KXAN tried to obtain the trustees’ evaluation, but was told it’s not a public record since it took place during the Board’s closed session.

Dr. Flores, however, sent a letter to the trustees prior to his evaluation on Nov. 2., saying he was not requesting a contract extension nor would he accept one.

“I have faced many monumental challenges in my 37 years as an educator, but nothing could have prepared us for this pandemic,” Dr. Flores wrote in an Oct. 22 letter. “Like every major disruption to a sector, we will emerge from this crisis changed.”

In his letter, Flores also suggested the board wait to make decisions until the newly-elected board members are seated.

“Given how soon that change will occur, I will not be seeking, nor will I accept, an extension to my current contract from this board. As you know, my current contract extend to June of 2022,” Dr. Flores wrote in his letter. “I believe it is important that the new trustees have the opportunity to come on the board so that they, and I, can make decisions about the future beyond June of 2022.”

Following the closed session, in a split vote, trustees moved to neither extend the longevity pay for Dr. Flores nor give him a 2% raise. The raise would increase his salary to just over $307,000. However, the trustees did vote to approve a $5,000 performance-based incentive.

Dr. Flores, who’s led the district since 2013, has had a rocky relationship with the school board. One specific point brought up in past meetings has been Dr. Flores’ transparency with the board.

During last week’s board meeting, some members expressed concerns with Dr. Flores’ withholding student enrollment and 9-week grading reports.

“COVID happened and many of the ways we were measuring progress was eliminated,” said Cory Vessa, Round Rock Trustee. “When we met for this evaluation we only had enrollment data, none of the other data was provided. During the biggest crisis, Dr. Flores wasn’t providing this board even the most basic information.”

Dr. Flores countered Vessa’s statement saying the information was still being compiled.

“As soon as we can, make no mistake: we are not trying to hold data away from anybody. Just give me and my staff the opportunity to work and have that. What we don’t want to do is rush something that doesn’t benefit our students or staff,” Dr. Flores said.

KXAN will be following tonight’s board meeting and bring you the details.