ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Some subjects in school are quite complicated. At Round Rock High School, AP Calculus is one of them.

After seeing several students struggle to comprehend the subject, Aditya Velamuri published a book to make math easier for them to understand.

The Round Rock High senior has spent most of life moving back and forth between India and the United States.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Velamuri taught himself calculus while living in India.

After moving to Round Rock last year, he put pen to paper and wrote the “The 7 Day Calculus Review.”

Rather than reading an 800-page AP prep book, Velamuri simplified complicated concepts into a 200-page book written from a student’s perspective.

“Publishing a book is really cool, but the most important part of that is the impact it can make on students and really affect them,” he said.

Velamuri also started a calculus club on campus, where he helps tutor his classmates.

“He took it upon himself to teach himself calculus, and he wants to share that,” Round Rock High School calculus teacher Travis McKinney said. “He truly has a passion for calculus and sharing — he wants to help other students.”

“The 7 Day Calculus Review” is currently available for sale on Amazon Kindle. The book is currently ranked No. 1 on the website’s advanced placement test guides.