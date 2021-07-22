Round Rock ISD will offer virtual learning option for K-6 for fall 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District will offer a virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade for just the fall 2021 semester.

The district made the announcement Thursday evening, saying it’s trying to accommodate those who are concerned about children under 12 years old who can’t get the vaccine yet.

“District leaders support the idea of continuing to provide a virtual option — particularly for students who may need it due to health concerns or who aren’t eligible for vaccinations — and were disappointed when the Texas Legislature did not pass a bill to fund virtual learning for the upcoming school year,” the RRISD announcement reads.

Round Rock ISD is moving forward without that state funding, offering the virtual option for select grades for only the fall semester, in hopes the vaccine is approved for younger age groups by then. RRISD said information on how to enroll in the virtual option will come out next Thursday, July 29.

In the meantime, RRISD is urging those who can to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the school year starts. More information should also be released about vaccine clinics at district facilities soon.

“We are all ready for a return to traditional activities and in-person learning. Please help us do so safely by getting vaccinated, if you can, to reverse the current trend and get back on a path to a post-pandemic world,” the announcement from RRISD said.

District leaders will also release COVID-19 safety protocols for in-person learners July 29. A virtual town hall will be held after that on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. for parents to give feedback.

RRISD’s 2021-22 school year will start Aug. 18.