ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Wednesday marks the start of school for Round Rock Independent School District students.

District leaders said they have upgraded security measures after receiving a Texas Education Agency grant of a little over $815,000.

This comes as school districts across the state and country took the same steps to ensure student and staff safety following the Uvalde school mass shooting in May.

Round Rock ISD leaders said the money was used to install ballistic proof film on the glass of front doors and windows at all of the district’s elementary and middle schools. They also added more fencing and security cameras.

The security measures are not limited to just building upgrades. New this school year, district leaders said they upgraded the district’s software platform. This will allow them to keep track of the students’ online presence and activity.

“If it’s talking in reference to a school or something, then we get alerts,” said Amy Grosso, director of behavioral health services for Round Rock ISD, about reviewing online posts made by students. “So if a student says they’re going to do something at school, we get the alert and are able to intervene in a way that’s appropriate so we ensure students are safe.”

Grosso added the district also offers free on-site health services, including student counseling. That’s thanks to a partnership that started four years ago with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. Today, Round Rock ISD has a team of 13 social workers.

School districts across the state have been required to conduct behavioral threat assessments. Districts have been doing this since 2020 following the passage of Senate Bill 11.