Round Rock ISD trustee announces plans to resign at next board meeting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees member Dr. Jun Xiao will resign at the board’s next meeting, he announced in a Facebook post Friday. This is the second time Xiao has voiced intentions to resign, following an initial announcement in August after a tense board meeting on district mask policies.

The announcement came after a Thursday evening meeting, where the board discussed in closed session “the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal” of Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez. The board directed the district’s designated Texas Education Agency investigator to conclude its investigation into Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez’ conduct as alleged in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court.”

In his Facebook post, Xiao said his planned resignation isn’t correlated to the board’s vote on the investigation. He attributed the delay in his resignation due to the coronavirus pandemic. His informal resignation read, in part:

“My leave has been delayed for a while due to a couple of reasons, mostly the pandemic situation.

But I would say, we are not ready. We are not ready for a changing world. Kids are moving fast into the future. We adults are dragging our feet, dwelling in the past. From very young, I have been a troublemaker, a boy who caused a lot of headaches for teachers, administrators and even local rival gangs. I am sorry that I continued to be more trouble than worth and I am very grateful that I was given the opportunity to have this incredible learning experience at the board. It is unfortunate that the worst of people and the craziest ideas are brought forward into the bright light when incited by a few who have personal agendas and ill intentions. With the grandeur of words such as ‘education’ and ‘children.’” Round Rock ISD trustee Dr. Jun Xiao

Xiao was first elected to the board in November 2020, with a term set to expire in 2024.

Xiao said he would work with district staff on a formal resignation, set to be delivered at the board’s next meeting. Currently, the RRISD board of trustees’ next regularly scheduled meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17, although a special called meeting could be scheduled prior to that date.

KXAN has reached out to RRISD on protocols for replacing a trustee midterm. We will update this story once more information is available.