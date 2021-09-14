Round Rock ISD to discuss extending mask mandate Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District did not make a decision on whether to extend its mask mandate on Tuesday night. Its current mask mandate expires on Friday.

The board cut its meeting short because of several disruptions. Many people were upset, because a lot of people were not allowed into the meeting.

A spokesperson for Round Rock ISD says they let the room fill up as much as possible while abiding by social distancing guidelines. Once the room was full, people were put in an overflow room, where they could watch the meeting on television and come into the main room to talk — if they’ve signed up to speak.

At least one person had to be escorted out of the meeting.

Two RRISD trustees also walked out during the meeting after being yelled out for not wearing their masks — despite the mandate.

The district is one of several school systems being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over mask rules.

The board will take up the issue at its meeting on Saturday.