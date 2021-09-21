Round Rock ISD to discuss censuring 2 board trustees at Wednesday meeting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District school board will consider whether to censure two board trustees at a meeting Wednesday evening, according to the meeting agenda. The discussion will come on the same day the board again discusses whether to continue its mask mandate.

Those two trustees are Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, whose actions the district claims led to the disruption of the Sept. 14 board meeting.

The resolutions say Bone and Weston “repeatedly insisted on calling for a vote on spacing rules for the September 14, 2021 Board Meeting even though this matter was not on the agenda.”

The two ended up walking out of the meeting, which was ultimately cut short because of the repeated disruptions. Two men were arrested in the aftermath.

The resolutions state “to censure” means to reprimand a trustee and make clear to the public the board doesn’t support their actions. If the censure is approved Wednesday night, the resolutions state the following actions will be enacted:

The pair will be referred to as “Censured Trustee Weston” and “Censured Trustee Bone” on all district communications and the district website.

They will be prohibited from holding a board officer position.

They will be prohibited from using district funds for their official duties without board approval.

They will be prohibited from visiting district properties as a trustee without board approval, with the exception of board meetings.

Disruptions at the Sept. 14 meeting were largely related to seating guidelines inside the meeting room. The district only let as many people into the room as social distancing measures would allow, it told KXAN. The rest were sent to an overflow room equipped with a live stream of the meeting.

Several community members were upset about the arrangement and found it to be an infringement on their rights.

In addition to the censure items, the board will attempt to discuss its mask mandate again at the Wednesday evening meeting, after the item was already rescheduled twice. Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez will suggest connecting the district’s mask rules to different COVID-19 risk stages set by Williamson and Travis County health authorities.

The Wednesday board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Raymond E. Hartfield PAC off McNeil Drive in northwest Austin.