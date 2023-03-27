ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock High School junior Emaan Chhatriwala earned a perfect ACT composite score this year — joining the ranks of fewer than 0.25% of ACT participants who walk away with a top score.

Of 1.34 million Class of 2022 students who took the ACT, only 3,376 earned a perfect score, according to an ACT news release. The exam comprises English, math, reading and science sections, each scored between 1-36. A student’s resulting composition score is calculated by averaging all four sections’ scores together.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a release. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

Chhatriwala’s high school accomplishments don’t only extend to the classroom. KXAN reported back in December that he, along with several other Round Rock ISD students, helped launch the HEARD Foundation. The nonprofit supports displaced refugee children who are integrating into new communities.

“We’re hoping that over time, [HEARD Foundation’s work] will become normal, and we can have a profound effect on children around the world,” Chhatriwala told KXAN at the time. “A smile is a smile, and a smile anywhere in the world — this is going to have an astounding impact on all of us.”

Following KXAN’s reporting on the HEARD Foundation, the City of Round Rock offered special recognition to the nonprofit’s founders during a Jan. 12 meeting.